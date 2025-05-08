A PropCast weather report showing the areas where homes are most in demand has been produced by property experts at TheAdvisory .

It was created by calculating the number of ‘Sold STC’ and ‘Under Offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.

Each postcode is given a heat rating, with anything above 50 degrees meaning it is ‘very hot’ and an ‘extreme sellers market’.

The map also shows whether the heat rating for each area has gone up or down since last month.

Below are the 14 postcode areas in the north east of England with the highest heat rating according to the latest weather map for May 2025, including two where demand has risen rapidly.

1 . NE11, Gateshead The NE11 postcode area in Gateshead, including the neighbourhoods of Dunston, Lobley Hill, Lamesley and Kibblesworth, has a house market heat rating of 55, down by three points from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the 14th highest score of any postcode in the North East, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . NE9, Gateshead The NE9 postcode area in Gateshead, including the neighbourhoods of Low Fell, High Fell, Wrekenton and Springwell, has a house market heat rating of 56, up by two points from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the joint 12th highest score of any postcode in the North East, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . NE22, Bedlington The NE22 postcode area in and around Bedlington has a house market heat rating of 56, down by two points from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the joint 12th highest score of any postcode in the North East, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales