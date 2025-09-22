The 9 areas of Tyne and Wear where house prices are rising fastest, including 'happiest place to live'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:06 BST

House prices in Tyne and Wear have increased significantly over the last five years, with the average home now worth £208,555.

Property prices have climbed particularly sharply in parts of the region during that period, by more than 50% in some cases.

We’ve analysed the official figures to calculate the areas within Tyne and Wear where average house prices rose by the biggest percentage in the five years to September 2024 - the latest date for which localised statistics are available.

Districts in Newcastle, Sunderland, South Shields and North Shields all feature on the list of property hotspots.

Topping the table is the Whitley Bay Promenade neighbourhood in North Tyneside, where the average house price has shot up by more than 60%.

Whitley Bay was last year named one of the UK’s happiest places in which to live, and it’s easy to see why.

As well as its beautiful beach, it boasts culture in spades, with the splendid Edwardian Spanish City at the heart of its vibrant arts scene.

Whitley Bay is home to excellent schools, plenty of top-notch places to eat and drink, and it has a thriving community, making it a popular spot for everyone from young families to retirees.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Tyne and Wear, and why?

If you’re keen to read more about property, you might like this look at the UK’s ‘best’ and ‘worst’ cities, according to the latest rankings.

The average house price in the Heaton Park and Portland Road neighbourhood of Newcastle upon Tyne has risen by 45.4% in the last five years, to £222,500. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

1. Heaton Park and Portland Road

The average house price in the Heaton Park and Portland Road neighbourhood of Newcastle upon Tyne has risen by 45.4% in the last five years, to £222,500. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in the Chirton neighbourhood of North Tyneside has risen by 45.6% in the last five years, to £150,000. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

2. Chirton

The average house price in the Chirton neighbourhood of North Tyneside has risen by 45.6% in the last five years, to £150,000. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in the Harton West neighbourhood of South Shields has risen by 46.3% in the last five years, to £260,000. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

3. Harton West

The average house price in the Harton West neighbourhood of South Shields has risen by 46.3% in the last five years, to £260,000. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in the Woolsington and Airport neighbourhood of Newcastle upon Tyne has risen by 48% in the last five years, to £220,498. That's the 6th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear.

4. Woolsington and Airport

The average house price in the Woolsington and Airport neighbourhood of Newcastle upon Tyne has risen by 48% in the last five years, to £220,498. That's the 6th biggest percentage increase in Tyne and Wear. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home and gardenPropertyHOUSE pricesBoost
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice