REVEALED: The ten cheapest streets to buy a house in South Shields according to home sales firm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across NE33 and NE34 postcodes.
The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.
These are the cheapest streets to buy property in the South Shields region.
1. Boldon Lane
Boldon Lane has been ranked the cheapest street to buy a house in South Shields with six properties sold at an average of £40,275.
Photo: Google maps
2. Imeary Street
On Imeary Street, three properties were sold at an average of £40,816.
Photo: Google maps
3. Selbourne Street
On Selbourne Street, ten properties were sold at an average of £45,050.
Photo: Google maps
4. Vine Street
On Vine Street, four properties were sold at an average of £47,062.
Photo: Google maps