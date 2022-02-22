Take a look at the cheapest streets in South Shields.

REVEALED: The ten cheapest streets to buy a house in South Shields according to home sales firm

Home sales company Property Solvers has revealed the cheapest streets across NE33 and NE34 based on the average price properties were sold.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:47 am

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across NE33 and NE34 postcodes.

The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.

These are the cheapest streets to buy property in the South Shields region.

1. Boldon Lane

Boldon Lane has been ranked the cheapest street to buy a house in South Shields with six properties sold at an average of £40,275.

2. Imeary Street

On Imeary Street, three properties were sold at an average of £40,816.

3. Selbourne Street

On Selbourne Street, ten properties were sold at an average of £45,050.

4. Vine Street

On Vine Street, four properties were sold at an average of £47,062.

