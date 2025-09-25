This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are some property turn-offs you can’t do anything about

Homebuyers have named their biggest turn-offs, inside and out

Some of these issues are easily fixed, but others you can’t do anything about

One, which may surprise you, has been in the news a lot lately

Homebuyers have named their biggest property turn-offs, which could see them cut their offer on your house by 15% or more | I-Wei Huang - stock.adobe.com/Photo by Will Oliveira: https://www.pexels.com/photo/displeased-man-showing-thumbs-down-gesture-33715997/

With house prices stagnant or falling in some cases, and more homes being listed in many areas, it’s a buyers’ market.

That means if you’re selling your house, it’s more important than ever to maximise your chances of getting what it’s worth.

But there are a number of deterrents both inside and outside a property that new research suggests could cost you £40,000 or more.

Some you can easily fix, but with others there’s not much you can do, as your neighbours play a big part in how attractive your property is to potential buyers.

Several of the biggest turn-offs are fairly obvious but a few may surprise you, including one that’s very topical.

Excess flying of flags, regardless of which flag that might be, is one of the top 10 external deterrents for housebuyers.

That’s according to research by Springbok Properties, which suggests these property put-offs could see homebuyers reduce their offer by £40,000 or more.

More than 1,000 homebuyers across the UK were asked to name the biggest red flags when it comes to choosing a house.

Buyers would walk away or reduce offer by 15%

Homebuyers have listed their 20 biggest turn-offs when buying a house | William - stock.adobe.com

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they would walk away from a home if it had a major turn-off.

Of the remaining respondents, 17% said they would still make an offer but at a reduced price.

One in five would cut their offer by up to 15%, which, with the average UK house price standing at £269,079, equates to £40,361 less. More than half (57%) would slash their offer by even more than that.

When it comes to issues within the property, signs of mould or damp were the biggest deal-breakers, followed by very small rooms or a poor layout. Strong odours, such as those from pets, smoke or cooking, also ranked highly on the list of deterrents.

As for the external turn-offs, high crime rates ranked first, followed by noisy neighbours and a lack of parking. The excess flying of flags, something which is very much in the news at the moment, was in 10th place.

Shepherd Ncube, CEO of Springbok Properties, said: “While some factors can be addressed with a relatively quick fix, others can pose a far more significant obstacle, requiring time, effort and money to rectify.

“That’s if they are within your control, of course, but unfortunately there are many deterring factors that simply can’t be remedied.

“That’s why it’s vital for sellers to understand how these factors could affect their sale, particularly in a market where buyer demand is muted and homes are taking a very long time to sell - especially at higher price bands.”

Below are the full lists of top property turn-offs inside and out for homebuyers, listed in order of importance.

Biggest internal property turn-offs

Signs of damp or mould Very small rooms or a poor layout Lack of natural light Strong odours, such as those from pets, smoke, or cooking Poorly converted garage or loft – viewed as a liability Outdated kitchen or bathroom – costly to modernise Badly maintained gardens or outdoor space – lowers appeal Unusual flooring choices – for example, carpet in bathrooms Taxidermy or unusual collections on display – unsettling for many buyers Overly themed décor – sports team colours or novelty wallpaper.

Biggest external property turn-offs

High crime rates Noisy neighbours Lack of parking or contested street parking Busy roads and traffic noise Neighbours with large or aggressive pets Homes under flight paths or near railway lines Poorly maintained neighbouring properties Strong political or religious signage – placards, murals, or banners Too many short-lets or Airbnbs on the same street Excess flying of flags – regardless of which flag it is

What is your biggest property turn-off, and why? If you’re looking to make a move, you might be interested in this list of the UK’s best and worst cities in which to live.

