The most expensive houses currently for sale across South Tyneside including South Shields, Cleadon and more
There are some stunning properties on the market!
Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across South Tyneside which are now up for sale.
So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the region.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Page 1 of 3