The most expensive houses currently for sale across South Tyneside including South Shields, Cleadon and more

There are some stunning properties on the market!
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across South Tyneside which are now up for sale.

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the region.

These are some of the most expensive houses on the property market across South Tyneside in June 2023.

These are some of the most expensive houses on the property market across South Tyneside in June 2023. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

This six bedroom and four bathroom house which has since been completed is currently on the market for £1,375,000. It can be found on Markham Avenue in Whitburn.

This six bedroom and four bathroom house which has since been completed is currently on the market for £1,375,000. It can be found on Markham Avenue in Whitburn. Photo: Google

A five bedroom, four bathroom house tucked away behind these trees in Cleadon is currently on the market for £1,295,000.

A five bedroom, four bathroom house tucked away behind these trees in Cleadon is currently on the market for £1,295,000. Photo: Google

This Sunderland Road property in Cleadon has four bedrooms, a huge garden and a £1,200,000 asking price.

This Sunderland Road property in Cleadon has four bedrooms, a huge garden and a £1,200,000 asking price. Photo: Google

