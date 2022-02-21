REVEALED: The ten most expensive streets in South Shields according to home sales firm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across NE33 and NE34 postcodes.
The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.
These are the most expensive streets to buy property in the South Shields region.
1. Parkshiel
Parkshiel has been ranked the most expensive street in South Shields with five properties sold at an average of £425,300.
Photo: Google maps
2. North Avenue
On North Avenue, five properties were sold at an average of £387,300.
Photo: Google maps
3. King George Road
On King George Road, seven properties were sold at an average of £369,342.
Photo: Google maps
4. Sunderland Road
On Sunderland Road, four properties were sold at an average of £360,197.
Photo: Google maps