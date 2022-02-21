Take a look at the most expensive streets in South Shields.

REVEALED: The ten most expensive streets in South Shields according to home sales firm

Home sales company Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive streets across NE33 and NE34 based on the average price properties were sold.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:15 pm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across NE33 and NE34 postcodes.

The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.

These are the most expensive streets to buy property in the South Shields region.

1. Parkshiel

Parkshiel has been ranked the most expensive street in South Shields with five properties sold at an average of £425,300.

Photo: Google maps

2. North Avenue

On North Avenue, five properties were sold at an average of £387,300.

Photo: Google maps

3. King George Road

On King George Road, seven properties were sold at an average of £369,342.

Photo: Google maps

4. Sunderland Road

On Sunderland Road, four properties were sold at an average of £360,197.

Photo: Google maps

South Shields
