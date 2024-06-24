These are 12 of the best holiday cottages in the North East - and how to book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’ve put together a list of some of the best holiday homes in the North East.

The North East is blessed with incredible land and seascapes, as well as some really interesting holiday homes and cottages.

Perhaps you’re looking for a romantic night away, a family break, a quick getaway or even a hen/stag do, there is definitely a place for you in the North East.

Small groups/couples

'Mini-Moon' Cottage, Rookhope : For those looking for a smaller place/romantic night away then the 'Mini-Moon' Cottage could be for you. Based in Rookhope, the cottage sleeps four, is dog-friendly, well-presented throughout and has its own private hot tub area. Prices start from £99 per night, via: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/27006673 .

The Boathouse, Middleton Hall : The Boathouse is perfect for anyone wanting a romantic night away. Based on the Middleton Hall estate in Northumberland, the cottage is in a secluded location with views over a lake. The venue is a unique holiday home blending nature with the modern world. Take a look at: https://www.exploremiddletonhall.co.uk/the-boat-house/ .

The Den at the Angel of the North, Gateshead: If you're looking for a place to stay that benefits from the countryside but also close to a major city then this could be the one for you. Sleeping up to four guests, the property is just outside of Lamesley and is an ideal location for visiting the Angel of the North, Beamish and Newcastle city centre. Find out more by visiting: https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/cottage/59113-the-den-at-the-angel-of-the-north.

Larger groups

Tyne House, North Shields : If you're looking for a weekend away with a group of friends or perhaps you're looking for a hen/stag do location, then the Tyne House could be perfect for you. The venue can sleep up to 18 guests, has plenty of space, an outdoor hot tub area, and more. Look inside at: https://tyne-house.co.uk/ .

Skyline, Barnard Castle : This impressive barn conversion in County Durham is an ideal place for celebrations and family get-togethers. The secluded location is perfect for exploring the North Pennines and Yorkshire Dales, as well as a relaxing hot tub with stunning rural views. Find out more at: https://www.gorgeouscottages.com/cottage/73774-skyline .

Orchard House, High Pittington: Sleeping up to 12 people, this modern property is based just ten minutes away from Durham city centre and provides a relaxing environment for the whole family to stay. The house is based in its own grounds with guests allowed access to the neighbouring hotel's amenities. View the holiday home at: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/727399721386974146.

Disabled access

Alice's Cottage, Bishop Auckland : This Weardale cottage has been purpose-built for wheelchair users with wide hallways and a wheel-in shower. Based on a traditional working hill farm, the venue holds a Visit England Level 2 Disabled Property accreditation with stunning views of the surrounding hills and countryside. Take a look at: https://www.cottages.com/cottages/low-cornriggs-farm-alices-cottage-31148 .

Old Farm Cottage, Bamburgh : This cottage, which can sleep up to eight people, is in a prime location near to Bamburgh, in Northumberland. There is level access to the holiday home, with all passage and doorways widened for wheelchair access. Despite having two levels, the ground floor has a large double bedroom with an ensuite bathroom which includes a wheel-in shower. Find out more at: https://www.old-farm-adderstone.com/ .

The Straker, Kielder: This very popular holiday home is based in the Kielder Water and Forest park and provides incredible panoramic views. The ground floor of the lodge has a king-size bedroom which features an overhead ceiling hoist as well as an ensuite wheel-in shower to ensure that the home is accessible. Take a look at this impressive holiday home at: https://www.hoseasons.co.uk/accom/calvert-kielder-strl/straker-at-calvert-kielder-lp8683.

Coastal