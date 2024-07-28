These are the nine most expensive streets to buy a house on in South Shields

These are the most expensive streets in South Shields, according to Property Solvers.These are the most expensive streets in South Shields, according to Property Solvers.
By Ryan Smith
Published 28th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive South Shields streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in South Shields using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in South Shields are located.

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

Over the last five years, houses on Parkshiel sold for an average of £481,750.

1. Parkshiel

Over the last five years, houses on Parkshiel sold for an average of £481,750. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Westoe Village sold for an average of £448,000.

2. Westoe Village

Over the last five years, houses on Westoe Village sold for an average of £448,000. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on North Avenue sold for an average of £442,000.

3. North Avenue

Over the last five years, houses on North Avenue sold for an average of £442,000. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Sunderland Road sold for an average of £428,125.

4. Sunderland Road

Over the last five years, houses on Sunderland Road sold for an average of £428,125. | Google Maps

