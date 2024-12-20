This Cleadon family home has an impressive master bedroom complete with a quirky bath

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST

Take a look around this stunning Cleadon home.

This five-bedroom home, on Burdon Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £595,000.

The home boasts two reception rooms, a spacious open plan kitchen/family space, three bathrooms, a well maintained garden, and more.

One of the biggest selling points of the property is the master bedroom suite, which features a dressing area, walk-in wardrobe and open-plan ensuite space.

The listing states: “This stunning five bedroom home has been extensively extended, remodelled and upgraded to provide a sensational standard of accommodation within this highly regarded part of Cleadon Village.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/semi-detached-house-burdon-road-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7ru/27821/.

Take a look around this Cleadon home, on the market for £595,000.

