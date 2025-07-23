This detached £450,000 five-bedroom home is perfectly set up for families

This five-bedroom home, on Leander Drive, in Boldon Colliery, has been brought to the property market by Pattinson Estate Agents for offers over £450,000.
The property boasts plenty of family space, a modern aesthetic throughout, two bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.
The listing states: “Impeccably presented throughout, this superb property is tastefully decorated, creating a contemporary, bright and airy, versatile, modern living space.
“Bathed in natural light from the large front bay window, through to the stunning Orangery to the rear, this property dazzles from start to finish.
“The stylish Lounge, enhanced with decorative panelling and showcasing a sophisticated media wall and panoramic electric flame effect fire with deluxe log design.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=482130.
