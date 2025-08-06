This four-bedroom home is a stone’s throw from the popular South Shields seafront

This four-bedroom home, on Kingsway, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in region of £384,995.
The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, a relaxing garden, a sought-after location, and more.
The listing states: “Rarely do homes come to market on the ever-popular Kingsway, one of South Shields’ most sought-after postcodes thanks to its enviable proximity to the coastline, scenic Leas walks, and the famous Dragon playing fields.
“This four-bedroom semi-detached home is bursting with space and natural light – perfect for families looking to put down roots in a peaceful yet well-connected location.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/4-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-kingsway-south-shields-tyne-and-wear-ne33-3nn/407645.
