This four-bedroom home is a stone’s throw from the popular South Shields seafront

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

If you want to live near South Shields’ coastline, this home could be perfect for you.

This four-bedroom home, on Kingsway, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in region of £384,995.

The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, a relaxing garden, a sought-after location, and more.

The listing states: “Rarely do homes come to market on the ever-popular Kingsway, one of South Shields’ most sought-after postcodes thanks to its enviable proximity to the coastline, scenic Leas walks, and the famous Dragon playing fields.

“This four-bedroom semi-detached home is bursting with space and natural light – perfect for families looking to put down roots in a peaceful yet well-connected location.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/4-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-kingsway-south-shields-tyne-and-wear-ne33-3nn/407645.

Take a look around this impressive South Shields home.

1. Kingsway, South Shields

Take a look around this impressive South Shields home. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

2. Porch area

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

3. Entrance hall

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

4. Family room

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

