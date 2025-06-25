This £1.2million Cleadon bungalow comes complete with its very own vegetable garden

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST

If you’re a gardener, then this home could be perfect for you.

This five-bedroom home, on West Park Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1.2million.

The property boasts multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, its own vegetable garden, and more.

The listing states: “A hidden gem of a home behind electric gates in this premier location, Pinfold House is an unusual contemporary Bungalow of unique and individual design.

“Having been in the same family from construction, renovated and redesigned over the years to provide accommodation to meet the families' requirements, the time has come for the next family to occupy this prestigious property and mature private gardens.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-park-road-cleadon-sunderland-6/.

Take a look around this five-bedroom home, on the market for £1.2million.

1. West Park Road, Cleadon

Take a look around this five-bedroom home, on the market for £1.2million. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

2. Modern kitchen

Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

3. Plenty of room

Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

4. Reception room

Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

