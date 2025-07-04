This five-bedroom home, on West Park Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1.2million.
The property boasts multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, its own vegetable garden, and more.
The listing states: “A hidden gem of a home behind electric gates in this premier location, Pinfold House is an unusual contemporary Bungalow of unique and individual design.
Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes
“Having been in the same family from construction, renovated and redesigned over the years to provide accommodation to meet the families' requirements, the time has come for the next family to occupy this prestigious property and mature private gardens.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-park-road-cleadon-sunderland-6/.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.