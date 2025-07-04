This five-bedroom home, on West Park Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1.2million.

The property boasts multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, its own vegetable garden, and more.

The listing states: “A hidden gem of a home behind electric gates in this premier location, Pinfold House is an unusual contemporary Bungalow of unique and individual design.

“Having been in the same family from construction, renovated and redesigned over the years to provide accommodation to meet the families' requirements, the time has come for the next family to occupy this prestigious property and mature private gardens.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-park-road-cleadon-sunderland-6/.

1 . West Park Road, Cleadon Take a look around this five-bedroom home, on the market for £1.2million. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove) Photo Sales