This £350,000 South Shields home is perfect for families and 'modern living'

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:55 BST

If you’re looking for a family home, this could be the one for you.

This four-bedroom home, on Callum Drive, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers over £350,000.

The home is perfect for families and those who enjoy all the perks of modern living.

The listing states: “This wonderful detached family home is situated in a highly sought-after residential area.

“Boasting two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/diner, and four bedrooms, including three bathrooms, this property offers ample space for modern living.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/callum-drive-south-shields-2/.

1. Callum Drive, South Shields

2. Entrance hall

3. Open plan living

4. Modern kitchen

