This £350,000 South Shields property is set up perfectly for a family’s forever home

This four-bedroom home, on Callum Drive, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers over £350,000.
The home is perfect for families and those who enjoy all the perks of modern living.
The listing states: “This wonderful detached family home is situated in a highly sought-after residential area.
“Boasting two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/diner, and four bedrooms, including three bathrooms, this property offers ample space for modern living.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/callum-drive-south-shields-2/.
