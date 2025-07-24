This £399,950 Jarrow property could be the perfect forever home for a family

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jul 2025, 18:01 BST

Take a look around this modern Jarrow home.

This four-bedroom home, on Barns Close, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £399,950.

The property boasts an open-plan kitchen/living space, two bathrooms, a home gym area, a spacious garden, and more.

The listing states: “Hidden away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Monkton Village, this stunning 4-bedroom link detached house offers a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and modern living.

“Meticulously designed and beautifully presented, this property exudes a sense of charm and sophistication from the moment you step through the door.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/barns-close-jarrow-ne32/.

Take a look around this impressive Jarrow home.

