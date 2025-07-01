This four-bedroom home, on Colliery Mews, in Boldon Colliery, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £400,000.
The property boasts a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen area, a low maintenance garden, two bathrooms, and more.
If you’re a fan of the Lord of the Rings, then you will love the Doors of Durin mural that is on the home’s office wall.
The listing states: “Nestled in a sought-after residential area, we are delighted to present this exceptional four-bedroom detached house to the market.
“With its contemporary design and high-quality finishes, this detached home offers modern living at its finest for discerning buyers.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/colliery-mews-boldon-colliery-ne35/.
