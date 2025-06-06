This £500,000 Jarrow home has the perfect space for hosting family gatherings

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST

If you love hosting family and friends, then this home could be perfect for you.

This five-bedroom home, on York Avenue, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Reeds Raids for offers over £500,000.

The property is perfect for families - with a major selling point being the spacious family room with doors that open to the garden at the rear of the home.

The listing states: “Reeds Rains Estate Agents are proud to bring to the market this outstanding five-bedroom semi-detached home which offers an exceptional opportunity for families aspiring to live in the well-established residential location of York Avenue.

“Offering generous and versatile living space across three floors, this amazing property is perfect for growing families or those seeking extra room to work or relax at home.”

Take a look at this modern home and view the full listing at: https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/property/semi-detached-house-for-sale-york-avenue-jarrow-ne32-id-heb250112.

Take a look around this modern Jarrow home, on the market for £500,000.

1. York Avenue, Jarrow

Take a look around this modern Jarrow home, on the market for £500,000. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

2. Open plan family room

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

3. Modern kitchen

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

4. Dining space

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

