This £525,000 South Shields home is perfect for those who want to be near the seafront

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 09:45 BST

This home is perfect for those who want to live by the coast.

This four-bedroom home, on Bents Park Road, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Reeds Rains for offers in the region of £525,000.

The property boasts views over Bents Park and the coast, a spacious kitchen area, a private rear garden, and more.

The listing states: “Welcome to this exceptional four-bedroom residence, perfectly positioned to capture breath taking views over the beautiful Bents Park and the stunning South Shields coastline.

“Offering the perfect blend of space and location, this home provides a rare opportunity to enjoy coastal living at it's finest.”

Take a look around the home and view the full listing at: https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/property/semi-detached-house-for-sale-bents-park-road-south-shields-ne33-id-heb240144.

Take a look around this £525,000 South Shields home.

1. Bents Park Road, South Shields

Take a look around this £525,000 South Shields home. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

2. External view of the home

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

3. Entrance hall

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

4. A view from the home

Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

