This £550,000 four-bedroom South Shields home has an amazing kitchen

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 13:47 BST

This home has a kitchen which is perfect for those who look to cook.

This four-bedroom home, on Armstrong Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £550,000.

The property boasts plenty of family space, a tranquil rear garden, a sun room, and more - but perhaps the biggest selling point is the kitchen area, which has been “beautifully styled”.

The listing states: “This exceptional semi detached home offers an exceptional blend of contemporary design and generous family living.

Sign up for The Property Ladder every Thursday, taking you through the keyhole of some of what’s on the UK market

“Immaculately presented throughout, the property boasts four well proportioned bedrooms, making it ideal for growing families or those in need of versatile space.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/4-bed-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-armstrong-avenue-south-shields/643815.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom home, on the market for £550,000.

1. Armstrong Avenue, South Shields

Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom home, on the market for £550,000. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Spacious kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice