This £720,000 Whitburn home’s sun terrace will be perfect for the summer months

This four-bedroom home, on Redhill, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £720,000.

The home boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen/dining space, two bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.

One of the biggest selling points is the property’s sun terrace, which is the perfect space for entertaining family and friends in the summer months.

Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20225101/sales.

1 . Redhill, Whitburn Take a look around this four-bedroom Whitburn home, on the market for offers in the region of £720,000. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove) Photo Sales