This £720,000 Whitburn home’s sun terrace will be perfect for the summer months

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:18 GMT

This Whitburn home has a spacious sun terrace - perfect for the summer.

This four-bedroom home, on Redhill, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £720,000.

The home boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen/dining space, two bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.

One of the biggest selling points is the property’s sun terrace, which is the perfect space for entertaining family and friends in the summer months.

Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20225101/sales.

Take a look around this four-bedroom Whitburn home, on the market for offers in the region of £720,000.

1. Redhill, Whitburn

Take a look around this four-bedroom Whitburn home, on the market for offers in the region of £720,000. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

2. Living room

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

3. Modern kitchen

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

4. Dining space

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

