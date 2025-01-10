This £720,000 Whitburn home’s sun terrace will be perfect for the summer months

This four-bedroom home, on Redhill, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £720,000.
The home boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen/dining space, two bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.
One of the biggest selling points is the property’s sun terrace, which is the perfect space for entertaining family and friends in the summer months.
Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20225101/sales.
