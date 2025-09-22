You can even see Tynemouth Priory from the top floor of the property which is in Callum Drive, South Shields and comes to the market through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Offers in the region of £349,995 are asked for and the Rightmove listing for the home says: “Ideally situated, the property is just a short walk from the picturesque coastline, excellent local amenities, and superb transport links to Sunderland and Newcastle.

“From the top floor, enjoy breath taking views of Tynemouth Priory and the coast, a truly unique feature of this home.”

Take a closer look.

