Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

You can see Tynemouth Priory from the top floor of this stunning 4-bed detached South Shields house

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

If it’s spacious rooms, stylish finishing and views to take your breath away, this 4-bed South Shields home has it all.

You can even see Tynemouth Priory from the top floor of the property which is in Callum Drive, South Shields and comes to the market through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Offers in the region of £349,995 are asked for and the Rightmove listing for the home says: “Ideally situated, the property is just a short walk from the picturesque coastline, excellent local amenities, and superb transport links to Sunderland and Newcastle.

“From the top floor, enjoy breath taking views of Tynemouth Priory and the coast, a truly unique feature of this home.”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

1. Callum Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

2. Callum Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

3. Callum Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

4. Callum Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyNewcastle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice