Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

Underfloor heating and a cellar are just the start of the highlights in this 3-bed South Shields gem

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 18:30 GMT

I just love this South Shields home with underfloor heating which is for sale at Lawe Top.

This 3-bed terraced house has been beautifully presented and maintained, and comes to the market for £195,000 Salmon Street, Lawe Top, through Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to offer to the market this beautifully presented three bedroom terraced house on the popular Salmon Street, South Shields. Close to great amenities on Ocean Road including bars and restaurants the property is also a short walk to the sea front with award winning beaches and miles of National Trust owned coastal walks.”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

1. Salmon Street, Lawe Top, South Shields

Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Photo Sales
Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

2. Salmon Street, Lawe Top, South Shields

Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Photo Sales
Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

3. Salmon Street, Lawe Top, South Shields

Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Photo Sales
Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

4. Salmon Street, Lawe Top, South Shields

Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyHeating
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice