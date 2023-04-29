For sale in South Shields: 2 bedroom period flat with high ceilings and impressive fireplace
Take a look inside this two-bedroom period flat that is unlike anything else currently on the market
This unusual two-bedroom period flat is up for sale in South Shields for £299,950. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since September 2022.
Based in the heart of Westoe Village, this period listed conversion is a ground floor flat and it offers two spacious bedrooms as well as a grand living room and modern kitchen. The period living room features an impressive fireplace and high ceilings.
The modern fitted kitchen boasts a gas Aga and granite work surfaces, as well as a large window that lets in plenty of natural light. The property also has two bathrooms, including one en-suite and one four piece family bathroom.
Location: Westoe Village, South Shields NE33
Price: £299,950
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 01916 868795