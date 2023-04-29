Take a look inside this two-bedroom period flat that is unlike anything else currently on the market

This unusual two-bedroom period flat is up for sale in South Shields for £299,950. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since September 2022.

Based in the heart of Westoe Village, this period listed conversion is a ground floor flat and it offers two spacious bedrooms as well as a grand living room and modern kitchen. The period living room features an impressive fireplace and high ceilings.

The modern fitted kitchen boasts a gas Aga and granite work surfaces, as well as a large window that lets in plenty of natural light. The property also has two bathrooms, including one en-suite and one four piece family bathroom.

Location: Westoe Village, South Shields NE33

Price: £299,950

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 868795

Undefined: H2

1 . Outside The property features a communal garden and comes with two garages Photo Sales

2 . Living Room The living room features high ceilings and an impressive fireplace Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has granite worktops, a central island and Aga for cooking Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen has space for a space dining table and chairs and has french doors out to the back garden Photo Sales