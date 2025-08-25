This is the outside view of the property at The Square, Fulwell.placeholder image
This is the outside view of the property at The Square, Fulwell. | Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne

I love it! This 5-bed gem comes with a hot tub and a 12-seat cinema

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look at this dream Wearside home which comes with a 12-seat cinema, hot tub, 5 bedrooms and five bathrooms!

Hive Estates are the agents who have brought this stunner of a Sunderland property at The Square, Fulwell to the market with an asking price of offers over £775,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Hive Estates welcomes to the market this stunning five-bedroom home, set over three floors, and located in the private gated development of The Square, in Fulwell.

“With over 3,750 sq ft of accommodation, with a private intercom entry system with electric gates, this home offers space with total seclusion.

“Located in an exclusive gated community next to Cleadon Village and finished to a high standard, with ample space for modern family living.”

Take a closer look.

The views are spectacular in the area of this stunning 5-bed home which comes to the market courtesy of Hive Estates.

1. Stunning scenery

The impressive open plan living and kitchen area spans nearly the full width of the home.

2. Open plan living

The kitchen's many impressive attractions include an American fridge freezer, under-mount sink, range cooker, and built-in microwave.

3. Many attractions

The electric fire is one of the notable features of the lounge.

4. Notable lounge featurws

