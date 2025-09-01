A first look at the outside of the 5-bed property in Horsley Hill Road, South Shields.placeholder image
A first look at the outside of the 5-bed property in Horsley Hill Road, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

I took a virtual tour of this 5-bed beauty and I am in love with the kitchen!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

There’s loads to love in this 5-bed jewel of a home in the heart of Westoe - and not least the stunning kitchen.

Join us for a look at this 3-floor home in Horsley Hill Road which comes to the market for offers in the region of £334,995 through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Located in the heart of Westoe, this stunning five-bedroom terraced home offers modern family living in one of South Shields’ most sought-after locations.”

Let’s take a closer look.

The breakfast bar is one of many great attractions in the kitchen area.

1. Breakfast bar

The breakfast bar is one of many great attractions in the kitchen area. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
The estate agents have described the kitchen as 'the showpiece of the home, blending modern and traditional finishes'.

2. Just look

The estate agents have described the kitchen as 'the showpiece of the home, blending modern and traditional finishes'. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
The beautiful bay window is one of the many features of the property.

3. Beautiful bay window

The beautiful bay window is one of the many features of the property. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Another view of the living room which has so much to admire.

4. Living in style

Another view of the living room which has so much to admire. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FamilyWestoeBeauty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice