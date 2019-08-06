HUGE 330m cruise ship docks at Port of Tyne
The Tyne welcomed today welcomed its biggest cruise ship – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam - to the river.
Launched in December last year, Nieuw Statendam is the sister ship of Koningsdam, which last visited the Port in 2016.
The Pinnacle Class cruise vessel, Nieuw Statendam is nearly 330 metres long and weighs 99,902 gross tonnes with a capacity of 2,666 passengers.
Simon Brett, Port of Tyne commercial director, port services, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nieuw Statendam to the port.
“She is our largest cruise ship to-date.”
He added: “Our cruise and ferry business adds over £56m to the regional economy, and we hope to grow the number of cruise calls visiting our shores each year.
“North East England has much to offer, from heritage and culture to arts and entertainment, and it is all within easy reach of the port.”
The giant vessel came through the piers at South Shields at 7am this morning and is due to sail at 5pm.
During their time in port passengers were taken to a range of North East visitor attractions, including Alnwick Gardens, Bamburgh Castle, Durham Cathedral and Hadrian’s Wall.
The Port of Tyne is one of the UK's major deep-sea ports – operating in bulk and conventional cargo, car terminals, cruise and ferry services, port centric logistics and estates.
The Port of Tyne adds some £621m to the economy of North East England supporting over 12,000 jobs directly and indirectly