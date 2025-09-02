A recently-opened pub nestled between Sunderland and South Tyneside offers a unique twist on a traditional favourite.

The high-tech Dartsee board is an attraction of a type usually only seen in big city centre venues, but customers at The Raven in Cleadon can enjoy the fun in their local.

The pub opened in July 2025, offering craft ales and cocktails in what was once the village schoolhouse.

Now it also offers a twist on a classic pub activity - one that keeps the score for players, offers several choices of game, and can send them a video souvenir afterwards.

Watch to see how I got on with it, and find out more from The Raven co-owner Paul Barker and leisure and hospitality entrepreneur Bob Senior.