Little Mix Perrie teases final addition to her Superga summer footwear collection
The South Shields singer turned to fashion in the summer to release a footwear range with fashion retailer Superga and the final addition has been teased as summer comes to an end.
Perrie Edwards is known for her strong vocals in the popular group Little Mix along with fellow South Shields lass Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Now she has gone solo to launch a footwear collection with Italian shoe brand Superga.
Perrie teased the final release of shoes on social media on Friday, August 30.
At the time of release, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “I can’t wait for you guys to see the new Spring Summer Collection. I hope you love them.”
A spokesperson for Superga tweeted: “We asked none other than fashion icon Perrie Edwards to curate her perfect Superga Summer capsule wardrobe. Hand-picked by Perrie, any occasion is a #PerrieForSuperga occasion!”
She has teased new additions over the past few months on social media.
There are 14 sets of shoes in the collection which are still on sale online. They range from £55 to £85.
Staying on-brand with the sportswear theme, there are no heels but some of the trainers do have a platform.
The best seller in the collection so far is the white canvas trainer 2750 Cotu Classic.
The collection also features stylish black high-tops, espadrilles and classic trainers in a range of black, white and pastel colours.
Some are now low in sizes so fans will have to act quick to get their hands on them.
Perrie isn’t the only one who has spread her wings from the group onto solo work.
Jesy Nelson recently released the well-received one-off BBC documentary ‘Odd One Out’ where she discusses her experience with online trolls.
Jade Thirlwall often speaks out alone about her anorexia battle which doctors warned could have killed her.
But Perrie isn’t the only one venturing into fashion. Leigh-Anne released a swimwear range in April 2019 with Gabrielle Urquhart, titled IN'A'SEASHELL.
You can buy Perrie’s Superga collection online at www.superga.co.uk/perrieforsuperga.