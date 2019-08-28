Marsden's The Grotto in line for national awards for its 'quirky' hotel rooms
South Tyneside landmark The Grotto has been shortlisted for a national annual award that recognises the best independent hosts and hoteliers from across the UK.
The Grotto has been shortlisted for the Quirkiest Place To Stay and Hidden Gem – North East Awards at an annual awards for the industry. The eviivo Awards, now in their sixth year, recognise the best of Britain’s world-class, and world-famous independents, from bed and breakfasts and guest houses to vacation rentals and inns.
Recently announced, the eviivo Awards 2019 shortlist has seen The Grotto, run by Jennifer Mills, reach the final stages of the nomination process.
Over the coming weeks, their application will be judged by a panel of industry experts before the winners are announced at the annual eviivo Awards dinner on October 15 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.
Jennifer Mills said: "At The Grotto we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience. We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Quirkiest Place To Stay Award and Hidden Gem – North East Award, and hope we are successful on the night."
Paul Saxby, events director at eviivo said: “eviivo are proud to be working with many of the finest businesses in Britain’s vibrant hospitality sector.
“These are often small, family-run businesses that play a significant role in driving tourism and jobs to their local community. These devoted, independent hosts take immense pride in their service and our awards shine a light on many fine examples. What unites all of our customers is their passion and tireless dedication to offering a fantastic guest experience.
“Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we look forward to once again recognising the very best in the industry at this year’s awards.”
Ten refurbished rooms were opened at the pub last year following a £500,000 investment.
Nine suites have views over Marsden Beach and of Marsden Rock, while a tenth will be enclosed on all sides by the rock into which Marsden Grotto is cut.