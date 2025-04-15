Get these great mags for free via Readly | NationalWorld

From royal rows to reality TV drama, here’s the juiciest celeb gossip from this week’s magazines – all on Readly now.

If you love a good nose into other people’s lives – especially the famous ones – this week’s celebrity mags have delivered in full. We’ve got royal drama, backstage antics, reality TV chaos, and a whole lot of emotional oversharing. Best part? You can read the full issues on Readly with one free trial – no trip to the shops needed. Here’s what not to miss…

Closer: Meghan Markle’s defiant stand and Stacey’s wake-up call

It’s drama all round in this week’s Closer. Meghan’s refusing to step back, telling friends she’ll “fight to keep us royal” – while Stacey Solomon dishes out a home truth to Joe Swash: “Our marriage needs this wake-up call”. Emotional, honest and headline-ready.

Heat: Bruno on Simon – “He plays tricks on me backstage”

Many of the audition dates for series 18 took place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Bruno Tonioli spills the secrets from Britain’s Got Talent – and it’s Simon Cowell causing mischief. From backstage wind-ups to on-air drama, Bruno lifts the lid in typical Heat style. It’s juicy and just a bit chaotic.

New!: Kerry Katona stands by Katie Price

Kerry Katona opens up about being a “pillar of support” for longtime mate Katie Price, and it’s as heartwarming as it is real. Add in Geri Halliwell’s bounce-back from scandal and some wild reality TV quotes and you’ve got a classic issue of New!

OK!: “We’re a really normal family who are a bit crazy!”

OK! delivers a cheerful family special with plenty of glossy photos, heartfelt quotes and a few celeb surprises. There’s talk of weddings, life lessons, and “reaping what you sow”. It’s light, wholesome and easy to scroll.

From relationship drama to throwback stars and red carpet gossip, Readly has the whole celeb world in one app. Flick through full issues, explore archives, and never miss another juicy quote again.