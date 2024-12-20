Reflecting on the Metro: 50 Years Since Construction Began
It was back in 1974 when the huge project which was set to become part of everyday life, first began.
An insight into the Metro
It eventually opened in 1980 and these fantastic photos from that year - supplied by Getty Images - give an insight in what was to come.
They show the Metro system ready to open, pictured in July 1980 - just weeks before the official start date.
There are scenes from the Haymarket station, inside one of the new trains, the CCTV cameras and inside a tunnel.
A Royal occasion in 1980
The first passenger services were running by August 1980 and the Queen officially opened the Metro in 1981.
It’s 40 years this year since the Metro came to South Shields and Sunderland joined in 2002.
Did you know;
Earlier this year, author Keith Watson released a book called Metroland which had a tale from every Metro station.
Last year, Ben Cook ran the entire length of the Tyne and Wear Metro line to raise money for the Running Charity, which looks to “improve the lives of 16-25 year-olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness”.
In 2013, a musical map was produced of the Metro with songs from different North East bands named at each stop of the system.
In 2011, four friends walked the entire route of the Metro system from South Hylton to Newcastle Airport to raise money for Cancer Research.
Our thanks to Getty Images for these fantastic views.
