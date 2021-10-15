Cash on offer to cultural groups in South Tyneside - this is how to apply

Cultural Spring project director Emma Horsman.

The Cultural Spring has adapted its popular Your Art programme to look for ways to help local groups impacted by Covid restrictions get running at full capacity again.

Over the past few years, the Cultural Spring has invested more than £100,000 in dozens of community groups through its Your Art scheme – and now the project is looking to help up to ten groups get back on their feet.

Emma Horsman, Cultural Spring project director, said: “Your Art has been helping community organisations in Sunderland and South Tyneside for many years, but for this latest round, we’re specifically looking to support community arts, cultural or creative groups who need some help to recover from the effects of Covid.

“Many very local community arts organisations – doing some great work - have suffered massively because of pandemic restrictions and, as these restrictions slowly start to ease, we’d like to help these organisations find their feet again.”

To be eligible, groups must be based in either Sunderland or South Tyneside, deliver arts or culture activities, be led by volunteers and have a track record prior to March 2020.

She added: “We want to hear which individual groups would benefit from most in the current climate. We anticipate being able to support up to ten.”

To express an interest in getting support, go to http://theculturalspring.org.uk/your-art/