Families in South Tyneside whose children receive free school will receive a supermarket voucher to help financially over the February half-term holiday.

Thousands of families will receive a supermarket voucher worth £15 per eligible child for the one-week break. Funded by the government’s Household Support Grant, the money is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We know many people are struggling at the moment with rising food prices and soaring energy bills. However, it is vital that our children and young people do not suffer as a result of this.

Supermarket vouchers worth £15 will be given to families this half term (Image: Adobe Stock)

“School holidays can often bring additional pressures for families so we hope these vouchers will bring some relief.”

Any families who need additional help with food are reminded that they can access food from food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarket vouchers can be spent at any of the following major stores; Aldi; Asda; M&S; Morrisons; Sainsbury’s; Tesco and Waitrose.

Confirmation of the supermarket vouchers comes after South Tyneside Councillor leader Tracey Dixon said the council are directing "any resources they have" to help pensioners and young children in need.

The Whitburn and Marsden councillor said: “We are directing any resources that we have towards our most vulnerable, getting them through this cost of living crisis.

“It is a challenge and my heart goes out to everybody, but our most vulnerable are really, really suffering. It all comes down to the Government, if they give us more money we will make sure that money goes to the right people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added the local authority’s welfare support team helps “around 500 people a month recover unclaimed benefits”.

Councillor Alexander Donaldson, Cleadon Park representative, added that it is vital those eligible for support do claim what they are entitled to.

He said: “Unfortunately there’s an awful lot of people who aren’t claiming what they’re entitled to.

“Some people out there tell me they’re still ashamed to claim benefits, that it’s not in their way. It’s not a shame at all, you claim what you’re entitled to and what we’re trying to give you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad