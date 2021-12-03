EXPERT ADVICE: Claiming extra support when my granddaughter moves in

my granddaughter will be coming to live with me for the foreseeable future.

I currently just get my State Pension, along with Housing Benefit and council tax support, I currently do not work but I am considering a part time job if this will help to support her. There is only myself in the property. I am confused as to how I can claim additional support to cover her living costs. She is 14 and still in full time education. I have been told to claim Tax Credits, other people have stated Pension Credit whilst others have stated Universal Credit. I know I can claim Child Benefit for her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A. In this situation you are correct that Child Benefit can be claimed, as for the remaining benefits the position is as follows.

Currently Universal Credit cannot be claimed by anyone of State Retirement Age. You have not confirmed your current State Pension Income but in this situation you should apply for Pension Credit to see if the addition of your granddaughter to the household will entitle you to some Pension Credit. If you do successfully get at least one pence of Pension Credit (you may get more, this will depend on you State Pension), will then mean you may also get an increase in your Housing Benefit and 100% of you Council Tax will be paid. It will also entitle you to additional benefits, for example free dental care, The Warm Home Discount can be paid automatically amongst other help.