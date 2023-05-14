House prices in South Tyneside: the eight neighbourhoods with the fastest falling prices

Government data has shown where house prices are falling across the UK.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house price, but elsewhere in the country some parts of towns and cities across the UK have seen prices fall.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside have seen the greatest decrease in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1 . West Park West Park in South Shields has seen house prices fall by 27.8% between September 2021 and September 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Boldon Colliery The average house price in Boldon Colliery has fallen by 20% in a 12 month period. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . West Boldon The average property price in West Boldon fell by 15.9% from September 2021 until September 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . South Shields East South Shieds East has seen property prices fall by 9.2% over the 12 month period. Photo: Google Photo Sales