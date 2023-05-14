News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
These are the parts of South Tyneside where property prices have fallen the most.These are the parts of South Tyneside where property prices have fallen the most.
These are the parts of South Tyneside where property prices have fallen the most.

House prices in South Tyneside: the eight neighbourhoods with the fastest falling prices

Government data has shown where house prices are falling across the UK.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 14th May 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:25 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house price, but elsewhere in the country some parts of towns and cities across the UK have seen prices fall.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside have seen the greatest decrease in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

West Park in South Shields has seen house prices fall by 27.8% between September 2021 and September 2022.

1. West Park

West Park in South Shields has seen house prices fall by 27.8% between September 2021 and September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in Boldon Colliery has fallen by 20% in a 12 month period.

2. Boldon Colliery

The average house price in Boldon Colliery has fallen by 20% in a 12 month period. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average property price in West Boldon fell by 15.9% from September 2021 until September 2022.

3. West Boldon

The average property price in West Boldon fell by 15.9% from September 2021 until September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
South Shieds East has seen property prices fall by 9.2% over the 12 month period.

4. South Shields East

South Shieds East has seen property prices fall by 9.2% over the 12 month period. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HOUSE pricesSouth TynesideGovernmentEnglandOffice for National Statistics