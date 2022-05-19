How many Hartlepool cash machines have closed down?

Cash machine numbers fall.

According to figures up to the end of April, the town has escaped the national trend to close bank branches – with no closures since 2015 and nine bank branches still operating in the area.

But separate figures from cash machine operator LINK, show there has also been a decline in the number of free-to-use ATMs.

Since 2018 and March this year, the number of ATMs in Hartlepool has dropped from 96 to 79.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis from consumer champion Which? has shown a sharp decline in the number of bank branches open across much of the UK.

The increasing use of online banking and contactless payments have led to concerns some people will be left behind, or unable to access key services.

Which? chief executive, Anabel Hoult, said: “The pandemic has accelerated the move to digital payments but many are not yet ready to make that switch and ATM and bank branch closures have left the UK’s cash system at risk of collapse.”

Finance experts argue that using cash enables many people to budget more effectively and a bill to protect access to cash was announced in the recent Queen’s Speech.

Economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “We know that access to cash is still vital for many people, especially those in vulnerable groups.

“We promised we would protect it, and we are delivering on that promise.”