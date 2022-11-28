Polly Neate from Shelter

Housing charity Shelter has urged the Government to bring forward its long-promised Renters' Reform Bill and ban section 21 notices – also known as no-fault evictions.

In South Tyneside, 15 households were served with a section 21 notice between April and June, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) show.

That was an increase from two over the same period last year.

Section 21 notices can leave renters with as little as two months to find somewhere new to live, despite the landlord not needing a reason to evict them.

In England, 5,940 households were facing homelessness due to no-fault evictions between April and June – a 76% increase on the same three months in 2021.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said; “Not a day goes by without our emergency helpline taking yet more calls from families who are being turfed out of their homes because of no-fault evictions.

"Many of these families won’t be able to find another rental and may spend a bleak winter trapped in emergency accommodation.”

She said the Government "must get on with the job" of enshrining the Renters' Reform Bill in law and protect people from the threat of homelessness over the winter.

