£10,000 boost for South Tyne home owners

House prices jump

The Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £145,000 in South Tyneside in the year to June – an annual increase of £10,000 – and the figures also reveal the most expensive areas in the borough.

The areas in South Tyneside which recorded the highest average house prices in the year to June were:

*Cleadon and East Boldon: £296,000 – up from £257,000 in 2019-20

*Harton West: £210,000 – up from £180,000

*West Boldon: £205,000 – an increase from £166,000

*West Park: £184,000 – rising from £101,000

By contrast, the area recording the lowest average house price was West Harton, where homes sold for around £88,000 in 2020-21.

The figures also show the number of homes sold in South Tyneside rose year-on-year, from 1,514 to 1,624.

The largest proportion were in Cleadon and East Boldon, where 120 homes changed hands in the period.

Nationally, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said home owners should not bank on these increases continuing into 2022.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England will translate into higher mortgage rates.