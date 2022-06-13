See the prices at nine petrol stations around the North East

Prices at the petrol pumps are reaching unprecedented levels, due to a combination of factors including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But, at a station-to-station level, there’s still some variation.
We took a look at what’s currently being charged at some filling stations around the North East.
1. Unleaded - 180.7 Diesel - 186.7
That's at Morrisons in Seaburn, Sunderland.
Photo: National World
2. Unleaded - 189.9 Diesel - 193.9
Shell Whiteleas in South Shields.
Photo: National World
3. Unleaded - 184.9 Diesel - 191.9
Prices at Esso at Tyne Dock, South Shields.
Photo: National World
4. Unleaded - 202.9 Diesel - 204.9
Washington Services remained above the £2 mark.
Photo: National World