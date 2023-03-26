News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the most expensive streets to buy property in South Shields.
South Shields property: The eight most expensive streets in the town as of December 2022

New figures have revealed the cheapest and most expensive spots to buy property in South Shields.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 26th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country, including South Shields.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets across the coastal town. If you are currently looking for a property maybe take a look at these streets as options.

The data suggest the average price of a proprty on North Avenue is £472,500.

1. North Avenue

The data suggest the average price of a proprty on North Avenue is £472,500.

The average cost of a propery on Parkshiel is £464,916 according to the data.

2. Parkshiel

The average cost of a propery on Parkshiel is £464,916 according to the data.

The average cost of a property on Westoe Village is £397,500 according to the data.

3. Westie Village

The average cost of a property on Westoe Village is £397,500 according to the data.

The avergae cost of a property on King George Road is £378,271 according to the data.

4. King George Road

The avergae cost of a property on King George Road is £378,271 according to the data.

