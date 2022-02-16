South Tyne house prices stalled at end of year

House prices stall

The 0.8% drop in prices in December does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.1% annual growth.

Land Registry figures show the average house price in South Tyneside in December was £150,144.

Over the month, that was better than that across the North East, where prices decreased by 1.5% – to an average of £147,000 - but below the average rise of 0.8% nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Tyneside rose by £9,900.

Owners of flats fared worst in South Tyneside in December. Average prices dropped by 1.6% to £87,223 but over the last year, prices rose by 3.9%.

Detached homes saw a 0.4% monthly rise in values – and up 13% annually to an average of £290,146.

The average value of a semi-detached was down 0.8% over the month – but up 7.2% annually to an average of £167,427.

The value if terraced homes fell by 0.9% monthly – but were up 6.3% annually to £131,302 on average.

First-time buyers in South Tyneside spent an average of £133,200 on their property – £8,000 more than a year ago, and £21,600 more than in December 2016.

The figures show buyers in South Tyneside paid two per cent more than the average price in the North East for a property.