South Tyne public health spending falls by a quarter

Public health spending cut

Analysis by the Health Foundation shows South Tyneside was allocated £13.8m through the public health grant for 2021-22 – around £100 for every resident under the age of 75 – 25% less than in 2015-16, when it received £134 per head in real terms.

The decrease is in line with a 24% per capita drop nationally over this period, which the Health Foundation say is equivalent to a reduction of £1bn in real terms.

This central funding is given to local authorities to deliver preventative and treatment services, such as help to stop smoking, children’s health services and sexual health clinics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Bibby, director of health at the Health Foundation, said: “As the country emerges from the biggest health crisis it has ever faced, public health is as important as it’s ever been.

“While there is a clear need for further investment in the NHS, to aid recovery from the pandemic and tackle the backlog in care, this must not be at the expense of funding for public health.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The Government is supporting directors of public health and their teams to protect and improve public health and wellbeing by making over £10bn available to local councils to address the wider costs and impacts of Covid-19.