South Tyneside housing market stalls

House prices stall.

The Land Registry figures, however, show the the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.6% annual growth, has been maintained

The average South Tyneside house price in February was £150,007 largely unchanged from January – and below the regional trend, where prices increased by 1.2%, and the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

The figures show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Tyneside rose by £9,200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best annual growth in the region was in Sunderland, where prices increased by 13.4%, to an average of £140,000.

Owners of flats in the borough saw the biggest improvement in property prices in February. They increased in value by 0.3%, to an average of £87,570, and were up annually by four per cent.

Detached home prices were up 0.2% monthly – and up 10.4% annually – to an average of £285,824.#

The average value of a semi-detached remained at £167,196 over the month – but up over the year by 6.9%.

Terraced house prices were down 0.1% the month – but up six per cent annually – to an average of £131,582.

The data shows first-time buyers in South Tyneside spent an average of £133,300 on their property – £7,700 more than a year ago, and £20,600 more than in February 2017.

Buyers in the area paid 1.7% less than the average price in the North East (£153,000) in February for a property.