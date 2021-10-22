'Star-studded line up' joining Bradley Lowery charity challenge

Nearly 100 volunteers have signed up to spend 24 hours together – and awake – on Zoom to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation with a ‘Wakeathon’.

Throughout the marathon task, the volunteers will be joined by a host of famous faces from the worlds of sport and entertainment, who will offer encouragement and anecdotes to keep up morale.

Lynn Murphy, the chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, will lead the team of insomniacs at the event which will begin at 7pm on Friday, November 26.

Bradley Lowery

Lynn said: “Since the first lockdown, we’ve been looking for less conventional ways to raise funds so that more and more people can join in, and we have a star-studded line up who are going to help to keep us going through the night but we’re keeping it a surprise for now.”

The foundation has a number of high-profile patrons, including Dragons’ Den and Strictly Come Dancing star, Sara Davies, and former England football player, Jermain Defoe.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of six-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, who lost his life in July 2017 after a brave battle with neuroblastoma cancer.