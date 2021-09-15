Summer boost for South Tyne home owners

House prices boost

Land Registry figures show house prices in the area increased by 2.1% in July - contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen prices achieve 13.4% annual growth.

The average South Tyneside house price in July was £149,545.

Across the North East, prices in July decreased by 3.5% and 3.7% nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Tyneside rose by £18,000.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in prices – increasing by 2.6% to an average of £89,413. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.3%.

The value of a detached home rose by 2.1% over the month – up 14.9% annually to an average of £277,352.

Semi-detached house prices were up 2.2% monthly – and 13.3% annually to an average of £166,193.

The price of a terraced home rose by 1.8% month o month – up 14% annually to an average of £131,574.

First-time buyers in South Tyneside spent an average of £133,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £22,000 more than in July 2016.

Buyers paid 3.2% more than the average price in the North East – £145,000 - in July for a property in South Tyneside.

Across the North East, property prices remain low compared to the rest of the UK, where the average cost is £256,000.