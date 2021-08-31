Summer boost for South Tyneside home owners

House price boost

Land Registry figures show prices in the borough increased in June – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 15.6% annual growth.

The average house price in South Tyneside in June was £148,388 – up 2.2% on May but below the North East average of 5.9%, and the 4.5% rise nationally.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Tyneside rose by £20,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in June. They increased 2.5%, to an average of £276,872 – an annual rise of 17.1%.

The price of semi-detached homes rose by 2% monthly – up 15.2% annually to an average of £164,482.

Terraced house prices rose by 2.2% over the month – up 16.5% annually to an average of £130,732.

The value of flats increased by 2.3% monthly – up 13.5% annually to an average of £88,468.

First-time buyers in South Tyneside spent an average of £132,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £21,000 more than in June 2016.

Buyers in the borough paid 0.8% less than the average price in the North East – £150,000 – but property prices the region remain low low compared to the national average of average £266,000.

The most expensive properties in the North East were in Northumberland – averaging £182,000.