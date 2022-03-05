Shields Gazette Easter appeal: How you can help us make Easter special for children in need

Every year generous readers support our annual Easter Egg Appeal to provide a little cheer for needy youngsters by buying extra chocolate treats and dropping them off at collection points all over the area.

These are then distributed to children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disability and problems such as poverty and abuse.

This year, because of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever depending on local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres – and an Easter gift will make all the difference to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A delivery of eggs during a previous Easter appeal.

Charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps underprivileged children, will be collecting and distributing the eggs in the week leading up to Easter.

What we are asking readers to do is buy an extra egg in the run-up to Easter and donate it to our appeal.

Viv Watts, chief executive of the charity, said: "Although the Covid restrictions are over it’s still a difficult time financially for so many people.

"If you can, your support for the Easter Egg Appeal it will make a huge difference for those less fortunate families, children with special needs, in extreme circumstances or in poverty.”

A batch of Easter eggs on their way to children in need last year.

She added: “It would be amazing to help make Easter ‘eggstra’ special for these children.

“Last year’s appeal was a particularly humbling experience. People, stores and businesses donated over 3,000 Easter Eggs despite difficult times for everyone.

"We hope that, yet again, people’s generosity will shine through to support those less fortunate and suffering from illness, isolation, poverty and homelessness.

“There are so many children who may not receive an egg at Easter. Together, we can change that.”

Some of last year's donated Easter eggs

Gazette Editor Ross Robertson, said: "We are all living in very difficult times at the moment but, just as our readers did for our Christmas appeal, I know the people of South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children.

“We are delighted to once again be part of this appeal. It is a cracking cause and we hope this year’s will be bigger than ever.”

The appeal is being run in tandem with the Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo, and a number businesses have already signed up to be donation points.

They are Caffe Mio in Sunderland Road, South Shields; Sainsburys in Washington, Silksworth and Sunderland North; The BIC Hub Sunderland, Bunzle, Maxin FM, John Lewis Hays Travel, and Peter Heron. Fulwell.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz.

Other drop off points will be confirmed over the next week.

Viv added: “All of us at Hope 4 Kidz would like to thank people for supporting our previous appeals, which made a lot of children and young people very happy, and we hope this year’s appeal will support even more beneficiaries.”

*If you would like to nominate an organisation to receive eggs for their beneficiaries, email [email protected]

*If you would like to make a donation, please call 0191 5142497 or go to the Hope 4 Kidz Justgiving page to help future beneficiaries.