The cost of living crisis is biting many households in South Tyneside and this list may give you an idea of where residents might be feeling the push the most.

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of South Tyneside could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks South Tyneside down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). We’ve included all 23 in the below gallery.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Cleadon & East Boldon - £49,600 The estimated average total annual household income in Cleadon & East Boldon is £49,600.

2 . Harton West - £40,700 The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700.

3 . West Boldon - £40,600 The estimated annual average household income in West Boldon is £40,600.

4 . Screenshot 2023-02-17 15.05.12.jpg The estimated average annual household income in Westoe is £36,100.