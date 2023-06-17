We’ve ranked every neighbourhood in the region.

The cost of living crisis is continuing to make families stretch their pay throughout South Tyneside, but people in some pockets of the region could be feeling the pinch far more than others.

This is a list of of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Cleadon and East Boldon The estimated average household annual income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,000.

Harton West The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700.

West Boldon The estimated average annual household income in West Boldon is £40,600.