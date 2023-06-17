News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

The poorest South Tyneside neighbourhoods based on average income, including South Shields, Boldon and Hebburn

We’ve ranked every neighbourhood in the region.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 17th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The cost of living crisis is continuing to make families stretch their pay throughout South Tyneside, but people in some pockets of the region could be feeling the pinch far more than others.

This is a list of of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

The poorest South Tyneside neighbourhoods based on average income, including South Shields, Boldon and Hebburn. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

1. GettyImages-1246201429.jpg

The poorest South Tyneside neighbourhoods based on average income, including South Shields, Boldon and Hebburn. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: DANIEL LEAL

Photo Sales
The estimated average household annual income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,000.

2. Cleadon and East Boldon

The estimated average household annual income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700.

3. Harton West

The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The estimated average annual household income in West Boldon is £40,600.

4. West Boldon

The estimated average annual household income in West Boldon is £40,600. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:South TynesideBoldonHebburnSouth ShieldsOffice for National Statistics